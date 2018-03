BRIEF-Altamir FY Net Income Attributable To Shareholders Down At ‍​20.9 Million Euros

March 8 (Reuters) - ALTAMIR SCA:

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND IS EUR 0.65 PER SHARE

* END-DEC NAV PER ‍​SHARE AT EUR 21.54‍​

* FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS EUR ‍​20.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 129.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* UNLESS MAJOR EXTERNAL EVENTS, SEES GOOD LEVEL OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN 2018

* IN 2018: NEW INVESTMENTS COULD BE SIX TO SEVEN FOR AMOUNT OF ABOUT € 100 MILLION AND DISPOSALS OF MIN. AMOUNT OF € 150 MILLION

* IN 2018: PORTFOLIO COS SHOULD CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL WITH AVERAGE EBITDA GROWTH OF AROUND 7% Source text : bit.ly/2tv1qe1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)