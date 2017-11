Nov 8 (Reuters) - ALTAMIR SCA:

* NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE STOOD AT €21.05 AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2017‍​

* AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2017, ALTAMIR‘S NET CASH ON A STATUTORY BASIS WAS €51.6M, VERSUS €28.3M AS OF 30 JUNE 2017 ‍​

* AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2017, ALTAMIR’S PORTFOLIO WAS VALUED (IFRS BASIS) AT €851.7M, VERSUS €786.5M AS OF 30 JUNE 2017‍​

* €94.4M IN DIVESTMENT PROCEEDS AND REVENUE OVER NINE MONTHS Source text: bit.ly/2yHVReq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)