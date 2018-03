BRIEF-Altarea FY Revenue Up At 1.94 Billion Euros

March 5 (Reuters) - Altarea Sca:

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.94 BILLION, UP 22.6 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO‍​

* FY RECURRING NET INCOME EUR 256.3 MILLION, UP 33.5 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* 2017 DIVIDEND AT EUR 12.50 PER SHARE

* FY TOTAL OPERATING INCOME EUR 531.1 MILLION, UP 27.8 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* BY 2020, AIMS TO GO BEYOND 10 PERCENT OF FRENCH ACCOMODATION MARKET SHARE‍​

* BY 2020, AIMS FOR FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) IN THE ORDER OF EUR 300 MILLION

* BY 2020, AIMS FOR A LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO AT ABOUT 40 PERCENT

* BY 2020, AIMS TO MAINTAIN A DIVIDEND POLICY IN LINE WITH THAT FROM PRECEDING YEARS