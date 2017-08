July 27 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA:

* H1 RECURRING INCOME EUR 115.4 MILLION (+25,5%)

* H1 REVENUE EUR 912.3 MILLION, UP 26.1 PERCENT YOY

* CONFIRMS OVERALL FINANCIAL PERSPECTIVE