June 23 (Reuters) - ALTEC HOLDINGS SA:

* SAYS THAT CONVERTIBLE BOND LOAN OF EUR 10 MILLION, ISSUED TO ITS UNIT UNISOFT FROM EUROBANK, CONVERTS 2.7 MILLION BONDS INTO COMMON REGISTERED VOTING SHARES

* SAYS THE CONVERSION RATIO OF THE NOMINAL SHARES WIL BE 0.001015 Source text: bit.ly/2sJnUE2

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)