June 23 (Reuters) - ALTEC HOLDINGS SA:

* SAYS THE BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF "ALTEC INTEGRATED" AND "UNISOFT COMPANY" DECIDED TO INCLUDE COMPANIES IN THE PROVISIONS OF ARTICLE 106B OF LAW 3588/2007

* IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE THEIR CONSOLIDATION AND THEIR CAPITAL RESTRUCTURING

* A STRATEGIC INVESTOR WAS ASSIGNED TO A CONSULTANCY COMPANY IN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE ABOVE PROCEDURE Source text : bit.ly/2tBLvXg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)