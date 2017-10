Oct 25 (Reuters) - ALTEN SA:

* 9M REVENUE EUR ‍​1.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.29 BILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS FY 2017 ORGANIC GROWTH UP AROUND 7 PERCENT COMPARED TO FY 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2i3YNXE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)