BRIEF-Alterra Power acquires California wind development project
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 18, 2017 / 1:07 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Alterra Power acquires California wind development project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp

* Alterra Power acquires California wind development project

* Alterra Power Corp - ‍alterra acquired Jawbone​ project from Jawbone Wind Energy Llc, which is principally owned by Philip and Daniel Rudnick

* Alterra Power Corp - ‍expects Jawbone project to qualify for federal production tax credits at full rate​

* Alterra Power Corp - ‍expect to contract Jawbone facility over next twelve months, and begin delivering power in 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

