BRIEF-Alterra Power announces $133 million refinancing at HS ORKA
#Bonds News
September 15, 2017 / 2:37 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Alterra Power announces $133 million refinancing at HS ORKA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp

* Alterra power announces $133 million refinancing at hs orka

* Alterra power corp - ‍new loan, provided by arion bank, carries initial term of five years with options for hs orka to extend loan’s term up to 18 years​

* Alterra power corp - ‍loan will be secured by assets of hs orka and is non-recourse to alterra​

* Alterra power corp - new loan will also enable increased dividends to alterra and hs orka’s other shareholders beginning in 2019

* Alterra power corp - primary uses of loan proceeds include construction of 9.9 mw brúarvirkjun hydro project, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

