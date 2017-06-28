FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Alterra Power expands loan facility for Flat Top wind investment
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 28, 2017 / 1:13 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Alterra Power expands loan facility for Flat Top wind investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp

* Alterra power expands loan facility for flat top wind investment

* Alterra power corp says expanded facility will be secured by and supported by cash flows from alterra's projected 51% ownership stake in flat top project

* Alterra power- ‍loan expansion will fund in conjunction with completion of flat top project financing, which co expects to occur within next few weeks​

* Alterra power corp - ‍alterra also expects to sell down a 49% interest in project to a sponsor-partner​

* Alterra power corp says net proceeds, about us$20.6 million, will be used as part of alterra's sponsor equity contribution for flat top wind project

* Alterra power corp - ‍project is expected to achieve commercial operations in first half of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.