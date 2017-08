July 13 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp:

* Alterra Power negotiating final settlement of Icelandic bond

* Alterra Power Corp - ‍subsidiary in process of negotiating a final settlement of its US$71.3 million non-recourse bond which matures on july 16, 2017​

* Alterra Power Corp - ‍collateral under bond will be delivered to bondholder , a consortium of Icelandic pension funds​