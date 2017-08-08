FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alterra Power secures financing for 11 MW Spartan solar project
August 8, 2017

BRIEF-Alterra Power secures financing for 11 MW Spartan solar project

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp

* Alterra Power secures financing for 11 MW Spartan solar project

* Term loan will have a balloon payment based on a 6-year maturity and 20-year amortization​

* Expects Spartan project (currently under construction) to achieve commercial operations in December 2017​

* Spartan is contracted under 25-year power purchase agreement with board of trustees of Michigan state university for 100% of plant output​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

