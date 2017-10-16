FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altice re-starts 1 bln euros share buyback programme
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 16, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Altice re-starts 1 bln euros share buyback programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Altice Nv:

* Existing share repurchase programme announced on August 28, 2017 is suspended

* New programme to repurchase shares also in closed periods will commence today and will continue until November 2, 2017

* As part of its buyback programme, Altice intends to purchase Altice common shares A and Altice common shares B on Euronext Amsterdam for an aggregate market value equivalent to up to €1 billion (taking into account the shares already purchased under the existing share repurchase programme)

* Altice will use the common shares A and common shares B repurchased in connection with this programme respectively to meet obligations arising from share option plans and to reduce its share capital.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
