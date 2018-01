Jan 9 (Reuters) - Altice Nv:

* ALTICE SAYS FRENCH DIVISION‘S REVENUE DECLINED BY ABOUT 2 PERCENT IN 2017

* ALTICE EXPECTS FRENCH UNIT TO GENERATE BETWEEN 1.6 AND 1.7 BILLION EUROS IN OPERATING FREE CASH FLOW IN 2018, UNDER NEW PERIMETER