2 months ago
BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
#IPOs - Americas
June 21, 2017 / 5:50 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Altice Usa Inc

* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing

* Altice USA Inc had previously expected IPO of 46.55 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share

* Altice USA says in IPO, co to sell 12.07 million shares of class a common stock and selling stockholders to sell 51.9 million shares of class A common stock

* Altice USA says co will not receive any of proceeds from sale of shares of class A common stock by selling stockholders Source text : bit.ly/2tOgKgX Further company coverage:

