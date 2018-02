Feb 2 (Reuters) - Altice USA Inc:

* ALTICE USA SAYS ON JAN 29 CO‘S UNIT ISSUED $1 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.375% SENIOR GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2028 - SEC FILING

* ALTICE USA INC - PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE CERTAIN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS OF ISSUER & CABLEVISION SYSTEMS CORPORATION

* ALTICE USA INC - PROCEEDS WILL ALSO BE USED FUND A DIVIDEND OF $1,500.0 MILLION TO CO (THROUGH CABLEVISION) Source text (bit.ly/2GGDqqG) Further company coverage: