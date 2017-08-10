FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altimmune posts Q2 loss of $0.26 per share
August 10, 2017 / 6:58 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Altimmune posts Q2 loss of $0.26 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Altimmune Inc

* Altimmune announces second quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Remains on track to initiate Phase 2 trial in Nasovax in Q3

* Altimmune Inc - expect to have sufficient resources to fund our current and planned development programs through key clinical milestones and 2Q 2018

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.26

* Altimmune - Quaterly revenue and grants and contracts were $3.0 million and $3.3 million, respectively, compared to $0.8 million and $1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

