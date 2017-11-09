BRIEF-Altimmune reports Q3 loss per share $2.05

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Altimmune Inc
* Altimmune announces third quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q3 loss per share $2.05
* Q3 preliminary loss per share $0.34 excluding items
* Altimmune Inc qtrly revenue and grants and contracts were $4.6 million versus $0.9 million
* Altimmune Inc - at september 30, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $17.1 million
* Altimmune Inc - initiated a phase 2 clinical trial with nasovax vaccine with initial data expected in q1 2018