BRIEF-Altimmune reports Q3 loss per share $2.05

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Altimmune Inc

* Altimmune announces third quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $2.05

* Q3 preliminary loss per share $0.34 excluding items

* Altimmune Inc qtrly revenue and grants and contracts were $4.6 million versus $0.9 million​

* Altimmune Inc - ‍at september 30, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $17.1 million​

* Altimmune Inc - ‍initiated a phase 2 clinical trial with nasovax vaccine with initial data expected in q1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: