BRIEF-Altisource Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Altisource Portfolio Solutions Sa
* Altisource announces third quarter financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 earnings per share $0.38
* Altisource portfolio solutions sa - q3 service revenue of $224.3 million, a 6% decrease compared to q2 2017 and a 6% decrease compared to q3 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $215.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Altisource portfolio solutions sa- on target to be within range of midpoint of full year 2017 scenarios for adjusted diluted earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: