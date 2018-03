March 1 (Reuters) - Altisource Asset Management Corp :

* ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP - ‍ NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS FOR Q4 OF 2017 TOTALED $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE $S4.1 MILLION VERSUS $5.2 MILLION