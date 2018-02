BRIEF-Altra Industrial Motion Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.43

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Altra Industrial Motion Corp:

* ALTRA REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q4 SALES ROSE 29.4 PERCENT TO $223.3 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.30 TO $2.43

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.12 TO $2.20

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $895 MILLION TO $915 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47, REVENUE VIEW $215.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.42, REVENUE VIEW $906.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION- ‍FOR Q4, REPORTING A PROVISIONAL $0.02 PER SHARE BENEFIT DUE TO NEW TAX LEGISLATION; EXCLUDED THIS AMOUNT FROM NON-GAAP EPS

* ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION - ‍GOING FORWARD, DUE TO LOWERING OF U.S. CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATE, EXPECTS ITS CONSOLIDATED TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 25% TO 27%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: