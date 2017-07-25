BRIEF-Altra Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

July 25 (Reuters) - Altra Industrial Motion Corp

* Altra reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 sales $223.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - ‍raises full-year guidance​

* Sees FY 2017 sales $850 million to $865 million

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - expects full-year 2017 net income in range of $50.5 to $53.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.74 to $1.84

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - expects full-year 2017 non-GAAP net income in range of $56.7 to $59.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $853.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - expects full year capital expenditures in range of $25 to $30 million

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp qtrly operating margin increased 150 basis points year over year to 10.4%