FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Altra Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 25, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Altra Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Altra Industrial Motion Corp

* Altra reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 sales $223.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - ‍raises full-year guidance​

* Sees FY 2017 sales $850 million to $865 million

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - expects full-year 2017 net income in range of $50.5 to $53.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.74 to $1.84

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - expects full-year 2017 non-GAAP net income in range of $56.7 to $59.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $853.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - expects full year capital expenditures in range of $25 to $30 million

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp qtrly operating margin increased 150 basis points year over year to 10.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.