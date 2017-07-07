FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Altrad Investment Authority offers to buy Cape for 332.3 mln stg
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 6:33 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Altrad Investment Authority offers to buy Cape for 332.3 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Altrad Investment Authority:

* Recommended cash offer for cape plc

* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer for cape by Altrad, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Altrad UK Limited

* Under terms of offer, Cape shareholders will receive for each Cape share 265 pence in cash

* Offer values entire issued, to be issued share capital of cape at up to about 332.3 million stg on a fully diluted basis

* Cash consideration payable will be financed from an acquisition debt facility provided to ALtrad by Bnp Paribas SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.