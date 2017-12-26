BRIEF-Altran sells unit dealing with U.S. utilities clients to CriticalPoint Capital

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Altran Technologies Sa:

* Altran announces the closing of the sale of its U.S. Power & Industrial Engineering Services Division to an affiliate of CriticalPoint Capital (“CPC”), a private investment firm headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California

* The division has been treated as a discontinued operation in Altran’s financial statements from H1 2017

* Discontinuation of this activity should translate into a negative non recurring result from discontinued operation of around €15 million in the Group’s financial statements for the full year of 2017, subject to final review of the auditors, that has no impact on the Group result from continued operations (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)