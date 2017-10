Oct 3 (Reuters) - ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT SCA:

* CEDES PARTICIPATION IN GLOBE GROUPE

* ANNOUNCES HAVING SOLD STAKE IN HAWKER, GLOBE GROUPE HOLDING, TO EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT PARTNERS (EDRIP)

* MAKES PROFIT 5 TIMES HIGHER THAN INVESTMENT VALUE SELLING GLOBE GROUPE STAKE