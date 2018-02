Feb 22 (Reuters) - Altus Group Ltd:

* ALTUS GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES INCREASED 6.4% TO $122.7 MILLION​

* ‍ADJUSTED EPS WAS $0.15 IN Q4​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED LOSS WAS $0.09 PER SHARE ON A BASIC AND DILUTED BASIS FOR QUARTER​