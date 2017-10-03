FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro aims to delist from London Stock Exchange
#Breaking City News
October 3, 2017 / 6:09 AM / in 16 days

BRIEF-Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro aims to delist from London Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro Asa

* Notice of request for cancellation of listing on the official list of the UK listing authority and of trading on the London Stock Exchange

* Hereby announces intended cancellation of its standard listing of ordinary shares of nominal value nok 1.098 each on official list of uk listing authority

* Over recent years, there has been a limited amount of trading in hydro shares on LSE

* Taking this into account, together with cost of maintaining listing, decision has been made to de-list shares from official list and LSE

* Following cancellation of listing, shareholders will still be able to trade hydro’s shares on oslo stock exchange

* Last day of trading in Hydro shares on LSE is expected to be 31 october 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

