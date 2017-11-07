FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro in long-term deal for Swedish wind power
November 7, 2017 / 12:17 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro in long-term deal for Swedish wind power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro Asa

* Signs new long-term power contract for norwegian aluminium portfolio

* ‍annual baseload supply of 1.65 twh in period from beginning of 2021 to end of 2039​

* ‍long-term power contract with Markbygden Ett AB, a Swedish wind power company​

* Markbygden Ett is developing an onshore wind park located west of piteå, in northern of sweden, and is owned by GE Energy Financial Services and Green Investment Group limited, part of Macquarie Group

* wind park is a part of the larger Markbygden wind farm project developed by Svevind which is planned to have 1101 wind turbines and produce around 10 TWh annually when finalized​

* ‍contract will contribute to supplying power to hydro’s aluminium plants after existing long-term power contract with norwegian state utility statkraft expires in 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

