September 27, 2017 / 5:52 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-A.M. Best says Caribbean, Puerto Rico insurers' loss from Maria to pass to global reinsurers‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - A.M. Best:

* a.m. Best - expect significant share of eroding financial strength of caribbean, puerto rico insurers from hurricane maria to pass to global reinsurers‍​

* a.m. Best says also expects loss, accumulation of losses from hurricane maria should remain within overall risk tolerance of most affected reinsures

* ‍a.m. Best - reinsured share of eroding financial strength of caribbean, puerto rico insurers from maria​ will be well spread among major reinsurers

* a.m. Best says earnings of reinsurers will be negatively impacted, and for some, the earnings impact could be material (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

