Jan 29 (Reuters) - AMA Group Ltd:

* ‍NOTES ARTICLE IN TODAY‘S STREET TALK SECTION OF AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW​

* ‍CONFIRMS IT RECEIVED A CONDITIONAL, INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE PRIVATE EQUITY IN RELATION TO AMA‘S PANEL BUSINESS​

* ‍CONFIRMS PROPOSAL VALUES PANEL BUSINESS AT $530 MILLION ON CASH FREE, DEBT FREE BASIS AND IS SUBJECT TO NUMEROUS CONDITIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: