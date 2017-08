July 28 (Reuters) - AMADEUS IT GROUP:

* H1 NET SALES 2.49 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.28 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT 529.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 450.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA UP 10.1 PERCENT AT 998.9 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 907.1 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT UP BY 16.1 PERCENT AT 574.0 MILLION EUROS YOY