BRIEF-AMAG Pharmaceuticals Sees Q4 2017 Revenue $156 Mln to $163 Mln

Jan 8 (Reuters) - AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE $156 MILLION TO $163 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $613 MILLION TO $620 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE UP 15 PERCENT

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PERCENT

* - ‍FOR Q4 OF 2017, AMAG EXPECTS AN OPERATING LOSS OF BETWEEN $6 MILLION AND $16 MILLION​

* - ‍EXPECTS 2017 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $607 MILLION AND $614 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ 2017 OPERATING LOSS OF BETWEEN $292 MILLION AND $302 MILLION (DUE PRIMARILY TO A Q3 NON-CASH ACCOUNTING CHARGE)​

* SEES ‍2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE $500 MILLION - $560 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 GAAP OPERATING LOSS $147 MILLION - $117 MILLION​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $161.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $616.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $504.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S