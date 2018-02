Feb 22 (Reuters) - Amara Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE S$89.8 MILLION VERSUS S$81.3 MILLION

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO S$23.9 MILLION VERSUS S$37.1 MILLION

* BOARD RECOMMENDS FINAL TAX EXEMPT CASH DIVIDEND OF 1 CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY