Jan 29 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc:

* AMARIN CORPORATION PLC - ‍ANNOUNCED A REGISTERED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES​

* AMARIN CORPORATION PLC - TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO EXPAND MEDICAL EDUCATION AND MARKET AWARENESS INITIATIVES