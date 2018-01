BRIEF-Amarin Corp Sees Full-Year 2017 Net Product Revenue Estimated Between $177 Mln-$180 Mln​

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Amarin Corp Plc:

* AMARIN PROVIDES PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* AMARIN CORPORATION PLC SEES ‍UNAUDITED FULL-YEAR 2017 NET PRODUCT REVENUE ESTIMATED BETWEEN $177 AND $180 MILLION​

* AMARIN - ‍WITHOUT ADJUSTMENT FOR IMPACT OF REDUCE-IT RESULTS, CO ESTIMATES 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE FROM VASCEPA WILL GROW TO ABOUT $230 MILLION​

* AMARIN - ‍ESTIMATES IN EACH QUARTER OF 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE SHOULD GROW APPROXIMATELY 30% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER IN 2017​

* AMARIN CORPORATION PLC - ‍ESTIMATES THAT ITS NET PRODUCT REVENUE IN Q1 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $45 AND $48 MILLION​

* AMARIN CORPORATION PLC - ‍ANTICIPATES THAT Q2 2018 RESULTS WILL REBOUND WITH NET PRODUCT REVENUE ANTICIPATED IN Q2 2018 OF $55 MILLION OR MORE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: