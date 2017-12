Dec 19 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc:

* AMARIN ANNOUNCES REDUCE-IT CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY FINAL PATIENT VISITS TO COMMENCE IN MARCH 2018

* AMARIN CORPORATION PLC - CONFIRMED IT IS ON TRACK TO REPORT TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM REDUCE-IT CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY BEFORE END OF Q3 2018

* AMARIN - ‍MAINTAINS GUIDANCE THAT ONSET OF TARGETED 1,612TH PRIMARY MACE IN STUDY IS PROJECTED TO OCCUR BEFORE END OF Q1 2018​