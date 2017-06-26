FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Amax International updates on litigation in respect of an associate
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 26, 2017 / 11:40 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Amax International updates on litigation in respect of an associate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Amax International Holdings Ltd

* Updates on litigation in respect of an associate

* Rreceived a confirmation from its Macau lawyer that an application had been submitted by lawyer on behalf of co to court of Macau​

* Board believes that if court order is granted, company would be able to get access to books and records of associate

* Court order to appoint Ng Man Sun, chairman and chief executive officer of company, as administrator of associate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

