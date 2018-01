Jan 19 (Reuters) -

* AMAZON IS RAISING THE PRICE OF PRIME MONTHLY MEMBERSHIPS BY NEARLY 20 PERCENT - RECODE ‍​

* AMAZON PRIME MONTHLY FEE IS INCREASING FROM $10.99 TO $12.99 IN THE U.S., AN INCREASE OF 18 PERCENT - RECODE‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2DouWXk Further company coverage: