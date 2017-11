Nov 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc:

* ‍AMAZON WEB SERVICES SAYS ANNOUNCED THAT WALT DISNEY COMPANY HAS SELECTED AWS AS ITS PREFERRED PUBLIC CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER​

* ‍AMAZON WEB SERVICES SAYS DISNEY WILL EXPAND ITS USE OF AWS TO MIGRATE PRODUCTION WORKLOADS TO AWS CLOUD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: