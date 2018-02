BRIEF-Amazon.Com Q4 Earnings Per Share $3.75

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc:

* AMAZON.COM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER SALES UP 38% TO $60.5 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.75

* Q4 SALES ROSE 38 PERCENT TO $60.5 BILLION

* SEES Q1 SALES $47.75 BILLION TO $50.75 BILLION

* Q4 2017 INCLUDES A PROVISIONAL TAX BENEFIT FOR IMPACT OF U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY $789 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $‍41,325​ MILLION VERSUS $30,629 MILLION

* Q1 2018 ‍OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $300 MILLION AND $1.0 BILLION​

* QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,113 MILLION VERSUS $3,536 MILLION LAST YEAR

* AMAZON.COM - EXCLUDING $1.1 BILLION FAVORABLE IMPACT FROM Y-O-Y CHANGES IN FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES THROUGHOUT QUARTER, NET SALES INCREASED 36%

* QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $‍3,177​ MILLION VERSUS $2,130 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $‍1,735​ MILLION VERSUS $1,071 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,354 MILLION VERSUS $926 MILLION LAST YEAR

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $59.83 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ONLINE STORES NET SALES $35,383 MILLION VERSUS $29,548 MILLION LAST YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.85 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $48.73 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 NET SALES GUIDANCE ANTICIPATES FAVORABLE IMPACT OF ABOUT $1.2 BILLION OR 330 BASIS POINTS FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES.

* SAYS QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $37,302 MILLION VERSUS $26,240 MILLION LAST YEAR

* SAYS QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $18,038 MILLION VERSUS $13,965 MILLION LAST YEAR

* SAYS QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,522 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: