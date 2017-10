BRIEF-Amazon.com reports Q3 earnings $0.52/shr

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon.com announces third quarter sales up 34% to $43.7 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 sales $43.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $42.14 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 sales $56 billion to $60.5 billion

* Amazon.com Inc qtrly net product sales $‍28,768​ million versus $22,339 million

* Amazon.com Inc - ‍ Q4 2017 operating income is expected to be between $300 million and $1.65 billion​

* Amazon.com Inc - qtrly north america net sales $25,446‍​ million versus $18,874 million

* Amazon.com Inc - qtrly international net sales $‍​13,714 million versus $10,609 million

* Amazon.com Inc - qtrly Amazon web services net sales $‍​4,584 million versus $3,231 million last year

* Amazon.com Inc - qtrly ‍net sales includes $1.3 billion from whole foods market​

* Amazon.com Inc - qtrly subscription services revenue $2,441 million versus $1,532 million in q3 2016

* Amazon.com - ‍Q4 2017 net sales guidance includes approximately 1,000 basis points of impact to co’s year-over-year growth rate from whole foods market​

* Amazon.com - ‍Q4 2017 net sales guidance also anticipates a favorable impact of approximately $1.2 billion or 270 basis points from foreign exchange rates​

* Amazon.com Inc - qtrly amazon web services operating income $‍​1,171 million versus $861 million last year

* Amazon.com Inc - qtrly advertising and other revenue $1,123 million versus $709 million in Q3 2016

* Amazon.com - ‍excluding whole foods market, $124 million favorable impact from y-o-y changes in foreign exchange rates throughout quarter, net sales increased 29%​

* Q4 revenue view $58.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S