Nov 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc:

* AMAZON.COM‘S AWS - ANNOUNCES NEW AWS SECRET REGION; AWS SECRET REGION CAN OPERATE WORKLOADS UP TO THE SECRET U.S. SECURITY CLASSIFICATION LEVEL‍​

* AMAZON.COM'S AWS - AWS SECRET REGION AVAILABLE TO U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY THROUGH THE IC'S COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICES (C2S) CONTRACT WITH AWS