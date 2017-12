Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ambarella Inc:

* AMBARELLA, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q3 REVENUE $89.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $89 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS FOR Q4 2018 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $68.0 MILLION AND $72.0 MILLION​

- ‍ Q4 GROSS MARGIN ON A NON-GAAP BASIS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 62.0% AND 63.5%​