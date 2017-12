BRIEF-Ambrx And Tracon Pharma Announce Commercialization Agreement For TRC105 In China

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMBRX AND TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT FOR TRC105 IN CHINA

* AMBRX INC - ENTERED INTO LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF TRACON‘S PROPRIETARY ENDOGLIN ANTIBODY, TRC105 IN CHINA

* AMBRX SAYS TRANSACTION GRANTS AMBRX EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE TRC105 IN ALL INDICATIONS IN CHINA AND TAIWAN

* AMBRX SAYS UNDER DEAL TERMS, TRACON WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $3 MILLION

* AMBRX SAYS UNDER DEAL TERMS, TRACON WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $3 MILLION

* AMBRX SAYS TRACON IS ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES FROM HIGH SINGLE DIGITS TO LOW TEENS ON NET SALES OF TRC105 IN AMBRX TERRITORIES