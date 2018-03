March 1 (Reuters) - Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc:

* AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $2.14

* QTRLY NET LOSS INCLUDED ABOUT $310.0 MILLION EXPENSE RELATED TO TAX REFORM

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.41 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS - LIBERAL EXPENSING PROVISIONS ON CAPEX EXPECTED TO MINIMIZE CASH TAXES TO ABOUT $8 MILLION TO $10 MILLION/YEAR OVER NEXT 8 -10 YRS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)