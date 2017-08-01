FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Featured
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 1, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-AMC Entertainment sees Q2 loss per share $1.34 to $1.36

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. previews second quarter 2017 results, announces cost reduction and revenue enhancement initiatives, issues additional 2016 pro forma financials and provides guidance for full year 2017

* Sees Q2 2017 loss per share $1.34 to $1.36

* Sees quarterly revenue $1.2 billion to $1.204 billion

* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - AMC expects to report total revenues for three months ended June 30, 2017, to be between $1,200 million and $1,204 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 net capital expenditures $500 to $550 million

* Sees 2017 total revenues $5.10 to $5.23 billion

* Sees 2017 diluted loss per share $1.17 to $0.97

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $5.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AMC Entertainment - expects to achieve at least a $30 million adjusted EBITDA contribution from cost savings and revenue enhancements through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

