BRIEF-AMC Networks Announces Proposal To Acquire RLJ Entertainment

Feb 26 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc:

* AMC NETWORKS INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE RLJ ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

* AMC NETWORKS INC - OFFER FOR $4.25 PER SHARE IN CASH

* AMC NETWORKS SAYS EXPECTS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RLJ ENTERTAINMENT TO FORM A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO CONSIDER PROPOSAL

* AMC NETWORKS - ‍THROUGH OFFER, CO INTENDS FOR RLJ ENTERTAINMENT TO BECOME PRIVATELY OWNED UNIT OF CO, WITH MINORITY STAKE HELD BY ROBERT​ JOHNSON

* AMC NETWORKS INC - THROUGH PROPOSAL, CO INTENDS FOR RLJ ENTERTAINMENT TO BECOME PRIVATELY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO

* AMC NETWORKS - TO BUY SHARES OF RLJ ENTERTAINMENT NOT CURRENTLY OWNED BY AMC NETWORKS OR ENTITIES AFFILIATED WITH ROBERT L. JOHNSON​

* AMC NETWORKS - ‍ADVISED RLJ ENTERTAINMENT IT IS ONLY INTERESTED IN BUYING RLJ ENTERTAINMENT SHARES NOT OWNED BY CO OR ENTITIES AFFILIATED WITH JOHNSON​

* AMC NETWORKS INC - ‍JOHNSON AND DIRECTORS OF RLJ ENTERTAINMENT NOMINATED BY AMC NETWORKS WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN EVALUATION OF PROPOSAL​

* AMC NETWORKS - HAS ALSO ADVISED RLJ ENTERTAINMENT IT HAS NO INTEREST IN DISPOSING OF ITS STAKE IN RLJ OR PARTICIPATING IN ANY OTHER STRATEGIC PROCESS​