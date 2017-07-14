FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
BRIEF-AMC Networks' unit enters into sale and purchase agreement with TVT Ltd
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 14, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-AMC Networks' unit enters into sale and purchase agreement with TVT Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc

* AMC Networks says on July 12, co's unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with TVT Ltd for sale of Digital Media Centre B.V. - SEC filing

* Company will recognize a pre-tax loss of approximately $12 million on sale of AMCNI - DMC in Q3 of 2017

* Subsequent to sale, TVT Ltd will continue to provide broadcast services to AMC Networks International

* Company will recognize a pre-tax impairment charge of approximately $17 million in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vlQnQv) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.