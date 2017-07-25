FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AMD Q2 loss per share $0.02
July 25, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-AMD Q2 loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* AMD reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $1.22 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.16 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc qtrly gross margin was 33 percent, up 2 percentage points year-over-year

* Qtrly ‍computing and graphics segment revenue was $659 million, up 51 percent year-over-year​

* Qtrly ‍enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment revenue was $563 million, down 5 percent year-over-year​

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc says for Q3 of 2017, amd expects revenue to increase approximately 23 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent

* Q3 revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

