FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AMD reports Q3 earnings per share $0.07
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
Autos
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 24, 2017 / 9:44 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-AMD reports Q3 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* AMD reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.64 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.51 billion

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc qtrly ‍ non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.10​

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc qtrly ‍ enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment revenue was $824 million, approximately flat year-over-year​

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc - ‍for Q4 of 2017, amd expects revenue to decrease approximately 15 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent​

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc - ‍on a GAAP basis, qtrly gross margin was 35 percent, up 30 percentage points year-over-year​

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc qtrly ‍computing and graphics segment revenue was $819 million, up 74 percent year-over-year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.